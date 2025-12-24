Listen Live
Carmel Rolls Out Real-Time Alerts to Keep Drivers Safe

Nearly 90% of Carmel Police Department patrol cars now have Pursuit Alert

Published on December 24, 2025

CARMEL, Ind — Carmel is the first city in Indiana to roll out a system aimed at keeping people safer on the roads during emergencies.

Nearly 90% of Carmel Police Department patrol cars now have Pursuit Alert, which helps police, fire, and road crews move safely while giving people nearby a heads-up.

The system sends real-time alerts to vehicles within about a mile and a half whenever a police car is responding to an emergency. People get a moment to slow down, look around, and make room. Officers can also activate it manually, giving everyone on the road extra time to stay safe.

