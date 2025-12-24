Listen Live
Close
Local

Fort Wayne Red Kettles Still Falling Short as Campaign Ends

The Angel Tree program has also wrapped up, giving gifts to more than 2,000 kids.

Published on December 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Bell Ringer Frederick Simmons, of Reading, rings his bell outside the Sam's Club in Temple Tuesday evening December 13, 2016 to solicit donations for the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign. Photo by Ben Hasty
Source: MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images / Getty

FORT WAYNE, Ind — Christmas Eve marked the final day of The Salvation Army’s red kettle campaign, and the group still came up about $63,000 short of its $200,000 goal.

Early-season storms kept a lot of volunteers from ringing bells, leaving many kettles unstaffed across the city. The red kettle drive has been around since 1891 and is the Salvation Army’s biggest fundraiser, covering about 70% of its yearly budget.

Right now, donations really count because major local donors are matching contributions, doubling the impact for families in need.

The Angel Tree program has also wrapped up, giving gifts to more than 2,000 kids. Every child on the list got a gift, and past recipients often come back later as volunteers, keeping the holiday spirit going year after year.

Both programs show how support during the holidays doesn’t just help for a day, it keeps families and community programs going all year long.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close