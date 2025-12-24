Tiny Lights, Big Hearts: Huge Toy Delivery for Indy Kids

Source: Riley Electric / Riley Electric

INDIANAPOLIS – The holiday spirit was on full display in Indianapolis as the “Tiny Lights for Big Hearts” toy drive culminated in a massive, lit-up parade to deliver hundreds of gifts to local pediatric patients.

The initiative, led by Riley Electric and Hix Wrecker Service, saw an overwhelming community response this year. Organizers confirmed that “hundreds and hundreds” of toys were collected, filling multiple trailers destined for the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital and Riley Hospital for Children.

On Sunday evening, a convoy of beautifully decorated tow trucks, service vehicles, and trailers gathered at 9251 Wesleyan Road. With an official police escort, the parade made its way through the city to bring holiday cheer directly to “brave little fighters” spending their holidays in the hospital.

“The turnout was absolutely amazing—bigger and brighter than we could have imagined!” organizers shared following the event. “Seeing all those beautifully lit-up trucks, police escorts, and joyful faces come together to spread holiday cheer… was pure magic.”

The event’s success relied on a collaborative effort between local law enforcement, labor unions, and several towing and transport companies. Key participants included:

Law Enforcement: Perry Township School Police and the Homecroft Police Department.

Service Partners: Last Chance Wrecker, Graham’s Wrecker Service, Zore’s Inc., and GroundBreakers Hydrovac Services.

Labor Support: Teamsters Local Union No. 135.

Local residents and business owners lined the rear parking lot of the BlissPoint Inn to cheer on the drivers as the “tiny lights” on the trucks signaled a “big heart” for the children and families at Riley.

“Your support lights up the holidays for these brave little fighters,” said representatives from Riley Electric. “Tiny lights, BIG hearts indeed!” Organizers expressed deep gratitude to every participant and donor who contributed to making the 2025 toy drive an unforgettable milestone for the Indianapolis community.