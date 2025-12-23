Grand Jury Decides to Not Indict Evansville Man in Kentucky State University Shooting

BrianAJackson/Getty Images

FRANKFORT, KY.–A grand jury decided on Tuesday not to indict an Evansville man who shot and killed a student and injured another one this month at Kentucky State University.

48-year-old Jacob Bard fired his gun outside a Kentucky State dorm room December 9th while he and his wife were on campus to get their sons off the campus because they had concerns for their safety and well-being.

Bard’s attorney, Jonathan Danks, has contended from the beginning that the family was attacked despite having a police escort to the dorm.

“They were going over there to remove his possessions. While police were present, a mob of 20 to 30 individuals assaulted Jacob and his family. The police were not able to contain the violence,” said Danks.

Danks says Bard reacted how any good parent would in that situation and reacted in self-defense.

“His son was being beaten by two or three individuals on the ground into the concrete. Jacob ran to his son and was unable to get them off of him. So he (Bard) took the only option that he had to utilize deadly force to protect his son’s life,” said Danks.

The grand jury’s decision means the criminal case against Bard is over.

“We’re absolutely thrilled that Jacob is going to be home with his family just in time for Christmas,” said Danks.

De’Jon Fox Jr, 19, was killed. The other student who was shot was injured, but survived.