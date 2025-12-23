Trump’s Marijuana Move Sparks Indiana Legalization Talk

Source: Anna Moneymaker / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — President Donald Trump’s move to relax federal marijuana rules is sparking new conversations about legalization in Indiana.

Trump signed an executive order asking the U.S. attorney general to speed up reclassifying marijuana from Schedule I, alongside heroin and LSD, to Schedule III, like anabolic steroids. The change could make medical use easier, but the process could take time and face legal challenges.

Indiana’s Attorney General Todd Rokita is opposed, citing concerns about children and public health. Meanwhile, all of Indiana’s neighboring states allow some form of legal cannabis, putting pressure on Hoosier lawmakers to reconsider their stance.

Supporters, including State Rep. Kyle Miller, see Trump’s move as a chance to push legalization discussions forward, even among conservatives. NORML (pronounced “norm-ul”) wants marijuana fully removed from the federal controlled substances list so states can regulate it like alcohol or cigarettes.

At the Indiana Statehouse, no legalization bills are active yet. Miller says the federal action could open the door for change. “We can no longer say ‘Let’s wait on the federal government,’” he said. “It’s time for Indiana to act now and put a framework together for legalization.”