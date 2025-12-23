3 Children Injured, 1 Ejected in Multi-Car Crash on Indy’s South Side

INDIANAPOLIS — Three young children were hospitalized after being injured in a crash on the south side of Indianapolis on Monday afternoon.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the intersection of Madison Avenue and E. Stop 10 Road a few minutes before 4 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

IMPD said one of the three kids injured was ejected from a vehicle. The other vehicle involved in the crash drove off from the scene.

All three children were taken to an area hospital and are now in stable condition.

IMPD is asking anyone with information about the collision to call the non-emergency number at 317-327-3811 or CrimeStoppers at 317-262-TIPS.