IU Hoosiers 81-60 Win Over Siena

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Indiana Hoosiers dominated at Assembly Hall Monday night, cruising to an 81-60 win over Siena.

Lamar Wilkerson scored 23 points, while Tucker DeVries notched a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The Hoosiers jumped out to a massive 11-0 lead early and never looked back, heading into halftime up by 26.

Indiana moves to 10-and-3 on the season and now takes a two-week break. They'll be back in action when they play Washington on January 4th. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. Eastern.