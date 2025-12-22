Holiday Hangover: A Benefit Concert at Meridian St. United Methodist

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There’s a holiday hangover this weekend, but it won’t give you a headache!

The Holiday Hangover, a free concert organized by producer John Colby, will take place 7 p.m. Saturday at Meridian Street United Methodist Church. The event aims to raise funds for the Widow Project in Ghana.

The concert features performers Shelby Myers and Matt McDonald, who will entertain attendees while raising donations to support widows in need.

During a interview Monday morning with News 8, Colby explained the concept behind the event, “We all love Christmas and we all love the holidays, but when they’re over, there’s always that sad, like, well…now what?”

He expressed that the concert serves as an enjoyable way to gather after the holiday season.

Some performers, including one who performs on cruise ships and another who is currently recording an album in New Jersey, are not local to the area, but will add a unique touch to the event. Colby also mentioned that one performer is his former student that now works in the news industry.

The concert emphasizes community involvement, inviting people to join regardless of their financial situation. As Colby noted, “If you want to come and you don’t have any money, just come to the show for free.”

For more information on how to donate, visit the Holiday Hangover’s Facebook page.