1 Seriously Injured in NW Indy Chemical Fire

Crews from Pike Fire Department responded to The Heritage Group on Indy's northwest side for a report of a chemical fire.

Published on December 22, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was seriously injured after a chemical fire broke out on Monday in northwest Indianapolis.

According to the Pike Fire Department, the incident occurred in the 6300 block of Intech Way. Authorities responded to the area a few minutes before 11 a.m. for a report of an explosion.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire with the help of automatic sprinklers. The building was also evacuated to clear the area of chemical fumes.

Fire crews located one person who suffered serious injuries. No other injuries were reported.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

