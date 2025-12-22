NWS: High Temperatures Expected in the 60s Across Indiana on Christmas Day

NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–Temperatures are projected to be in the 60s throughout Indiana on Christmas Day.

“The record high for the Indianapolis area is 64 for Christmas Day. Currently, we’re forecasting a high of 63, so it’ll certainly be right near that record-high temperature,” said Andrew White, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

In the meantime, White urges you to watch out for dense fog to show up at times on both Monday and Tuesday evening. He also says the week will be dry most of the time.

“That is until we get to Saturday night and into Sunday and even then, that looks fairly light,” said White.

He says severe weather is highly unlikely.

“We’re even expecting above normal temperatures to persist until early January,” said White.