Family Searches for Missing Indy Child Robert “RJ” Williams Jr.

INDIANAPOLIS — The search continues for 16-year-old Robert “RJ” Williams Jr., who went missing December 17 in the Broad Ripple area. Investigators and family members are searching a body of water behind a McDonald’s and the IU Care Center, where RJ’s bags were found.

RJ’s mother, Katania Williams, says her son has never gone missing before.

“No, my son is very routine-oriented,” she said. “If his routine is off, it throws him off. He’s going to call me to come pick him up.”

RJ has autism, mild intellectual developmental delays, emotional challenges, and a mood disorder with psychosis. Williams says the lack of his medication is her biggest concern.

“The most concerning thing for me right now is that he’s not had his medication,” she said. “His medication is very important because it helps stabilize him. If he does not have his medication, he becomes very disoriented. He’s not able to handle his emotions. He just cannot think clearly at all.”

Williams last spoke with her son at 3:33 p.m. on his final day of school.

“I told him what time he needed to get on the bus,” she said. “He said, ‘OK mom, I’ll see you when I get home.’ That was the last time I talked to him.”

She says RJ was in good spirits and had no reason to disappear.

“He was in a great mood,” Williams said. “His grades were great. He didn’t have anything to worry about. He was looking forward to going to MMA training.”

Williams describes her son as someone who looks out for others.

“My son is the protector,” she said. “If he sees somebody being done wrong, he’s the one that wants to help them.”

RJ attends Purdue Polytechnic High School in Broad Ripple, where staff and students have been actively assisting in the search.

“They sent out alerts, came to our search parties, and gave their cameras to the missing persons unit,” Williams said. “The students are still reaching out asking for flyers.”

Search teams have used sonar and dogs in the body of water behind McDonald’s and the IU Care Center, and investigators continue reviewing surveillance footage.

“I want his flyers all over Marion County,” Williams said. “Just in case he’s not in Broad Ripple anymore.”

Anyone with information about Robert “RJ” Williams Jr. is urged to contact the Indianapolis missing persons unit.