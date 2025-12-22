Listen Live
Woman Killed in Indy, Was Found with Trauma-Related Injuries

IMPD is ruling a woman's death a homicide after she was critically injured at an apartment on Indy's east side early Monday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — A mother died early Monday morning after she was found by Indianapolis police with trauma-related injuries.

According to IMPD, officers went to an apartment in the 7500 block of South Village Way on Indy’s east side just before 2 a.m. for a disturbance call. Police said a kid ran to a nearby apartment and told another apartment resident that someone had killed their mom.

When police arrived, they found the woman suffering from trauma. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 36-year-old Ashley Yunya Yarrell. IMPD has ruled her death a homicide.

