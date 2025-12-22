I-65 Crash Leads to Beer Spill on Indy’s South Side

INDIANAPOLIS — A crash on Interstate 65 northbound Sunday afternoon led to beer being spilled all over the road.

The Indiana Department of Transportation said a semi and an SUV were involved in the south side crash on I-65 near mile marker 109.

The Indiana State Police said that when troopers arrived at the scene of the crash, they found numerous objects covering the road. Those objects were confirmed to be beer cans.

All northbound lanes of the interstate were closed for approximately an hour for cleanup.

No injuries were reported and an investigation is underway into what caused the crash.