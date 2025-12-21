Slapfish: Hundreds Line Up for Carmel Grand Opening

Source: Slapfish / Slapfish

CARMEL, Ind. — Hundreds of people lined up outside Market District in Carmel Saturday morning, some arriving as early as 8:00, all for a chance at a free lobster roll.

The occasion was the grand opening of Slapfish’s fourth Central Indiana location, a milestone that feels like a homecoming for owner Mark Weghorst and his wife and co-owner Lauren. They grew up in Carmel and took a risk six years ago, investing their savings to launch their first seafood spot. Now they’ve opened a 3,400-square-foot space featuring an enclosed patio designed for year-round dining.

“I’m born and raised in Carmel and this community and city is special to us,” Mark said. He noted that the new spot fills a specific niche, offering the quality of a white-tablecloth seafood house with the cost and convenience of a casual eatery. “It hits this spot where there’s really not a whole lot of things out there like this.”

The event was a full-scale celebration, complete with music, face painters, and a balloon artist. Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam and representatives from the OneZone Chamber joined the festivities. The first 100 guests who arrived at the event claimed free Lobster Rolls that Slapfish gave away.

For co-owner Lauren Weghorst, the expansion is about more than just business; it is an opportunity to show her children the results of years of hard work.

“Our kids get to see it,” she said. “They get to see the hard work that Mark and I have put into it. Being able to give back to the community I think is probably my favorite part.”

The restaurant’s “boat-to-plate” mission is already resonating with people like Robert Smit, who used to live in Maryland and moved to Fishers. He craves authentic East Coast flavors. Smit, who has followed the brand from its openings in Noblesville and Fishers, says finding high-quality, fresh lobster in a landlocked state like Indiana means a lot to his family.

“Having a lobster roll here in Indiana just means a lot to where we could know the quality of the freshness of the lobster that Slapfish brings to this community,” Smit said.