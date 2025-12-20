Indiana Man Charged with Stealing $6,200 Worth of Ice Cream

GRIFFITH, Ind. — A man in northwest Indiana has been charged with stealing thousands of dollars worth of ice cream.

Police in Griffith said Christopher Stewart was arrested on Friday after admitting to stealing 258 cases of ice cream from delivery trucks and then selling it. The stolen ice cream was valued at approximately $6,200.

Officers used surveillance video and vehicle records to link Stewart to the ice cream heists.

Stewart is charged with theft greater than $750, theft with prior conviction, and failure of duty. He’s being held in the Lake County Jail.

