Former Belzer Staffer Details Assault by Former Principal

Source: McKinsey Glover & Mother / McKinsey Glover & Mother

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — A former administrative assistant at Belzer Middle School, McKinsey Glover, has publicly detailed an extensive pattern of sexual harassment and assault by former Principal Victor Bush, culminating in an incident while on a non-school related trip.

Glover, who began working at her former middle school in August 2024, said she “loved working around kids” and quickly became part of the community, but that relationship was exploited by her superior. Glover says the assault took place in Cincinnati during a trip to support Principal Bush’s son at a fraternity event. Glover drove down with her mother and several other school colleagues, all staying at the same hotel. The group gathered in a presidential suite for a party, which eventually moved to the lobby bar late at night.

The Accusation

Glover recounted being alone with Principal Bush in a separate hotel room after he offered to get her some food. She claims he followed her in and blocked the door.

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“I came here to get some food. Your wife is here. Everybody’s here. I did not come in here for that. I am your subordinate, like just kind of trying to get my way out of the situation,” Glover recalled telling Bush.

Glover said when she threatened to get out the window, Bush pulled open the curtains, saying, “the world can see us.” “At that point, I was like, Oh, f*** no, I got to get up out of here,” she recounted. Glover says Bush then physically assaulted her, placing her on the bed, restraining her with his knee, and forcibly performing oral sex on her while she resisted.

“I didn’t want it. I didn’t want him to hurt me. Like he had a good hold on me. So I’m like, I don’t I just don’t want to get hurt… I was just terrified,” she said. The assault ended when Bush stood up and began to expose himself. Glover immediately fled the room.

Pattern of Harassment and the Breaking Point

The harassment continued for months. Glover described a series of inappropriate texts from Bush following the incident:

He called Glover while she was out to dinner and said, “Hey, you know what happened last night? Mommy can’t find out or this would be bad. We’ll lose our jobs, everybody lose their jobs.”

During a school party, Bush texted her a picture of her talking to a coworker, calling the surveillance “creepy,” and later texted, “I want to get in your waters.”

After her performance evaluation, Bush texted her: “you can come back for a higher score,” accompanied by the sunglasses emoji.

The final text, sent at 1 a.m. in September 2025 asking, “can I dot dot dot dot,” was the breaking point. “At that point, I’m like, oh, yeah, no, f* this. F* that. This is it,” Glover stated. “I thought this ended last school year, but now he’s back at it. He’s back on it.”

Reporting The Abuse

McKinsey Glover’s attempt to report the sexual assault and harassment immediately encountered resistance from Lawrence Township Schools (LTS). Glover initially went to the Human Resources office at the Lawrence Community Center (LECC) to file a sexual assault report on the principal. Instead of receiving immediate assistance, she was told she needed to schedule an appointment. Feeling dismissed, Glover contacted the administrative assistant to the superintendent, which finally prompted the Chief of Human Resources, Carla Johnson, to call her back. Following an interview that lasted nearly four hours, Glover, her mother (a Belzer teacher), and the other coworker were all placed on paid administrative leave.

Denial of Rights and Advocate

The process became hostile when follow-up meetings were scheduled. When the three victims arrived, they asked to meet jointly, citing their shared experience. LTS officials denied this request, insisting on individual meetings. When Glover and her mother stated they would return with an advocate, the district’s police officer allegedly stepped in front of them and stated, “You either do it their way or you get out.”

Glover and her mother returned with an advocate for the rescheduled meeting on October 27th. Despite Glover asserting her rights under Title IX to have an advocate or attorney present, the district official “totally denied” the advocate entry, claiming, “we don’t allow that. We’ve never done that.” When Glover requested the policy that denied her the right to an advocate, the official told her to “reach out to my lawyer for that.” Frustrated, Glover searched the school website and found the policy, which was hidden under unrelated sections. She confirmed that the district’s own policy did allow her to have an advocate or attorney of her choosing present during the meeting.

Mother’s Protest and District Non-Cooperation

The school district’s actions, including the sudden announcement of Victor Bush’s resignation to staff and parents before informing the victims, led to public protests. After the final meeting where the advocate was denied, Glover’s mother, who is currently on medical leave from her teaching position at Belzer, began protesting outside the school. She held signs stating, “My daughter was sexually assaulted by the principal.”

According to Glover, LTS Administration initially refused to cooperate with the out-of-state detective investigating the criminal case, leading the detective to issue a subpoena for Bush’s entire personnel file. Glover says the detective believes the file may conceal a history of similar misconduct that could strengthen the criminal case. Information was recently shared that since the original subpoena was issued out of jurisdiction, Kentucky authorities collaborated with the Indiana court system to secure the necessary approval. Following that authorization, a search warrant was successfully obtained and executed.

Current Status and Lawsuit

Both Glover and her mother remain on medical leave. Glover has retained a lawyer who is now targeting Lawrence Township Schools in a civil suit. Glover’s legal team is pursuing the district’s insurance money, arguing that Bush’s alleged misconduct was a “repetitive thing” that could have been “prevented” by the school system. This civil case, coupled with the ongoing out-of-state criminal investigation, signifies a broader legal fight for accountability against both the former principal and the school district.

MSD Lawrence Township Responds

In response to a request for comment on Ms. Glover’s specific claims, the Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township provided the following official statements:

Regarding the Trip: The district specified that the trip was “not work-related, was not sponsored or organized by the school district, and did not occur during school hours or contracted work time.”

Regarding the Internal Investigation: MSDLT stated that “Once the district was notified, safety and interim measures were promptly implemented, and the internal investigation was prioritized. Within days, as the district moved toward an administrative determination, the employee resigned.”

Regarding the Impact on Employees: Citing its policies, the district stated: “The district’s board-approved Human Dignity Policy affirms that all employees, parents/guardians, and students are entitled to be treated with courtesy, fairness, and decency, and that violations of this standard are unacceptable. The district cannot comment on individual circumstances.”

Regarding Cooperation with Police: Concerning the subpoena for Bush’s files, the district asserted: “There is no deadline applicable to the district’s involvement, as all relevant information has been fully provided to law enforcement.”

Just recently, The MSD of Lawrence Township Board of Education has appointed Kendra Randle as the new principal of Belzer Middle School. A Lawrence Township alumna who attended both Belzer and Lawrence Central, Randle returns to the district from Pike Township, where she currently serves as the principal of Eagle Creek Elementary.

By choosing to share her story publicly, Glover hopes to break the silence surrounding these issues and empower others to find their own voices. Her decision to speak out is a deliberate act of advocacy, driven by a desire to ensure that anyone facing a similar struggle feels seen, heard, and supported.

WIBC has reached out to the Investigator who is overseeing the case along with former Principal Victor Bush for comment, but both did not respond.