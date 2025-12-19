Injuries Reported in Multi-Vehicle Crash Involving IndyGo Bus

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning in downtown Indianapolis involving an IndyGo bus.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said at approximately 7:18 a.m., Downtown District officers responded to the 800 block of N Capitol Avenue for a report of an accident.

When officers arrived, they learned that the bus collided with a vehicle being driven by someone and then hit two parked cars. The crash also caused damage to a building.

IEMS reported that two adults were injured in the crash, the driver of the bus and a passenger in a vehicle. Both people were transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

IMPD is investigating the incident.

Photo provided by IndyGo