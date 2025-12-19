Listen Live
Woman Charged with Forging Hundreds of Voter Signatures

A woman in St. Joseph County is charged with submitting over 500 fake signatures for a Democratic presidential candidate in last year's primary election.

Published on December 19, 2025

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind — A woman faces a Level 6 felony charge of forging voter signatures.

Prosecutors said Karina Escobar Perez submitted 530 signatures to the St. Joseph County election office in February 2024. Only 19 were later confirmed as valid.

The signatures were part of a ballot petition for Democratic presidential candidate Dean Phillips ahead of the May primary.

Perez is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on Friday.

