Increase in Flu and RSV Prompts Marion County Hospital Visitor Restrictions

INDIANAPOLIS–Hospitals in Marion County will soon begin temporary visitor restrictions due to what they call a steady increase in flu activity and RSV.

“Influenza-like illness reported by patients at hospital emergency departments in Marion County is on the rise, with the highest activity among infants and children in the 0-17 age group. RSV activity is the highest in the 0-4 age group,” said the Marion County Health Department in a Thursday news release.

The restrictions begin the week of December 22, 2025. The restrictions include the following:

-No visitors with symptoms of illness such as sudden onset of fever, cough, headache, muscle and joint pain, sore throat, and runny nose.

-No visitors under the age of 18. Some facilities may allow younger visitors or make exceptions to visitor restrictions based on specific circumstances.

Marion County hospitals participating in the temporary visitor restrictions include those within Community Health Network, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Ascension St. Vincent, Indiana University Health, and Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital.

The department said this is all being done to protect the most vulnerable patients from respiratory viruses. Visitors are also encouraged to wash their hands and cover coughs and sneezes when around others. Masks will be provided for guests by each facility.

Director and Chief Medical Officer of the Marion County Public Health Department, Virginia A. Caine, M.D., said it is important to get vaccinated against the flu, RSV, and COVID-19.

“Flu vaccine offers an important layer of protection to help prevent significant illness and hospitalization. This protection is especially important for women who are pregnant. It’s not too late to get a flu shot,” said Caine.

Caine says women are recommended to receive a dose of Tdap vaccine between week 27 and week 36 of pregnancy to significantly reduce the risk of pertussis (whooping cough) in babies younger than 2 months old.