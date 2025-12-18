Foster Success Faces $600K Shortfall After Government Cuts

Source: Foster Success / Foster Success

INDIANAPOLIS — Foster Success, the only organization in Indiana dedicated exclusively to supporting teens and young adults transitioning out of foster care, is facing a critical financial crisis following abrupt government funding cuts.

The organization announced Thursday that it must slash its budget by more than $600,000 due to a sudden loss of both federal and state support. The timing of the shortfall poses an immediate threat to the resources that help older foster youth achieve independence.

Foster Success serves a vulnerable population of young people between the ages of 14 and 26. Without the traditional safety net of a family, these individuals rely on the organization to help them secure housing, education, employment, and financial stability.

“These cuts will significantly impact the resources and support that we provide to Indiana’s older foster youth,” said Dr. Maggie Stevens, President and CEO of Foster Success. “While this has created some uncertainty for our team, we are committed to showing up to support our older foster youth in all the ways they need… but we can’t do it without the community stepping in to close these funding gaps.”

How the Community Can Help

In response to the $600,000 deficit, the organization is asking Hoosiers to fill the void through year-end donations. To encourage giving, Foster Success highlighted a significant tax incentive: qualifying donors or organizations can receive a state tax credit of up to $10,000 for their contributions.

The organization emphasizes that for many of these young adults, Foster Success is the only support system they have. “We hope that all Hoosiers will open their hearts and generously invest in our work to support these young people who don’t have anyone else to rely on,” Stevens added.

Foster Success is urging residents to support their mission in two ways:

Financial Contributions: Donations can be made directly at fostersuccess.org.

Advocacy: Sharing the organization’s mission with friends and family to expand their network of supporters heading into 2026. Since its founding in 2012, Foster Success has worked to ensure that every young person exiting the foster care system is self-sufficient by their 26th birthday. Despite the current financial hurdle, leadership remains determined to continue their programming through the new year.