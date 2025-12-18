NWS: High Wind Gusts Across Indiana, Temperatures Warm Up Later

NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–High wind gusts are expected to move through Indiana all throughout Thursday and into Friday. A wind advisory is in effect for much of Indiana until 8 pm.

“Those winds should gradually taper off on Friday,” said Greg Melo, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Wind gusts could reach around 45 mph at times and that’s also happening as it rains periodically.

“A secondary backdoor cold front will move through later tonight (Thursday) and that could bring some light rain and snow accumulations,” said Melo.

Melo doesn’t expect severe weather, but far southwest portions of Indiana could see some high wind gusts that might cause problems.

“On Friday we won’t warm up too much, but it will warm up pretty quickly on Saturday with highs in the mid-40s to even the low 50s, especially across southern portions of Indiana,” said Melo.

Melo says the warm up will continue next week into Christmas.

“One other note about Friday, just be mindful that road conditions could be slick for Friday morning’s commute,” said Melo.