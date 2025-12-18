Indiana ranks among top states for spam calls, new report finds

Source: Lemon_tm / Getty

Indiana is among the states where residents receive some of the highest volumes of unwanted spam calls, according to a new analysis from phone-security company Truecaller.

The findings underscore how robocalls and scam calls continue to plague phone users nationwide.

Truecaller’s latest U.S. Spam Scorecard, which compiles anonymized data from millions of users across the country, shows that Americans get an average of about eight unwanted calls per person each month. That translates to roughly 2.8 billion spam calls nationwide every month. On a per-user basis, Indiana ranked eighth among states for the most spam calls received.

The report analyzed spam and scam calls recorded between Dec. 1, 2024, and Nov. 30, 2025. Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana topped the national rankings for average spam call volume, while Indiana joined several other Midwestern states — including Kentucky and Oklahoma — in the top 10.

These unwanted calls range from telemarketing and political surveys to more serious fraud attempts involving credit card scams, identity theft, and fake insurance or Medicare alerts. According to Truecaller, the average spam call lasts about five minutes, giving scammers ample time to try to obtain personal information.

The surge in spam calls also comes with a significant human cost. Truecaller estimates that Americans spent a combined 196 million hours answering spam calls over the past year.

Despite federal efforts to combat illegal robocalls — including STIR/SHAKEN Caller ID authentication rules and enforcement actions against bad actors — experts say the problem persists. Separate research from consumer advocacy groups indicates that scam call volumes remain near a multiyear high nationwide, while some phone carriers have been slow to fully implement protective measures.

Financial losses are another major concern. Earlier Truecaller reports found that tens of millions of Americans have lost money to phone scams in recent years, with total losses reaching into the tens of billions of dollars.

The analysis encourages Hoosiers to use call-blocking features and report suspicious calls to the Federal Trade Commission and the Indiana Attorney General’s Office as part of broader efforts to reduce fraud and protect consumers.