Predator Sentenced Who Targeted 84 Children Worldwide

INDIANAPOLIS — A Colorado man who orchestrated a “deeply depraved” campaign of online exploitation against at least 84 children across the globe was sentenced to 84 years in federal prison on Wednesday.

Austin Ryan Lauless, 31, also known by the online aliases “Cason Fredrickson” and “APOPHIS,” received what prosecutors described as an “equivalent life sentence” followed by a lifetime of supervised release. The sentencing follows his September 2025 guilty plea to 13 counts of sexual exploitation of a child, five counts of sex trafficking of a minor, and various other charges related to the advertisement and possession of child sexual abuse material.

A “Campaign of Abuse”

Between late 2019 and May 2023, Lauless used social media platforms including Instagram, Snapchat, Discord, and Yubo to target minors aged 13 to 17. Posing as a teenager named “Cason Fredrickson,” Lauless used stolen photos and voice modulators to groom victims, feign romantic interest, and coerce them into producing thousands of explicit images and videos.

The exploitation escalated into sex trafficking, with Lauless forcing at least five victims to engage in commercial sex acts with adult males, which he then recorded and sold online.

“Austin Lauless orchestrated a campaign of abuse that spanned nearly every state and multiple countries, leaving behind profound harm,” said John Childress, First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “While no punishment can erase the trauma these young survivors endured, today’s sentence sends a clear message: we will pursue predators across every platform.”

The “First and Best Line of Defense”

In a powerful address during the post-sentencing press conference, Childress spoke directly to parents and caregivers, noting that technology has changed the landscape of child safety.

“Few want to look squarely in the face of a monster,” Childress said. “These people will never need to meet your children but instead will obtain access to them through an item we commonly use hundreds of times a week: a phone.”

He emphasized that while law enforcement is committed to justice, the most effective protection begins at home:

Constant Vigilance: Being present and persistent in children’s digital lives.

Open Communication: Providing “off-roads” for children to talk about uncomfortable online interactions.

Removing Self-Blame: Prosecutors stressed that the blame lies 100% with the predator, not the parents or the children.

Global Impact and Ongoing Investigation

The scale of this case is staggering, involving at least 84 identified victims as of December 17, 2025. These children, who ranged in age from 13 to 17 at the time of the offenses, spanned nearly every state in the U.S. and at least five foreign countries.

The investigation revealed that Lauless’s digital footprint was vast; he engaged in more than 141 financial transactions using platforms like Bitcoin, Venmo, and CashApp to sell his illicit collection. That collection consisted of thousands of images and videos, representing some of the most “egregious” forms of exploitation the FBI has ever documented.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Timothy J. O'Malley described the case as one of the most horrific in his 25-year career. "This was not an isolated crime—it was a nationwide and international campaign of exploitation," O'Malley said.

How to Help

Authorities believe there may be additional unidentified victims. If you or someone you know has had contact with “Cason Fredrickson” or “APOPHIS” online:

Call: 1-800-CALL-FBI

Online: tips.fbi.gov

Contact: Your local FBI field office

The prosecution was part of Project Safe Childhood, a Department of Justice initiative specifically designed to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation.