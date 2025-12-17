Whiteland Police Move 350 Pounds of Cocaine to be Destroyed

Source: Whiteland Police Department

WHITELAND, Ind. — The Whiteland Police Department said they have moved a few hundreds pounds of cocaine out of their possession for it to be destroyed.

On Tuesday, the department revealed that they seized about 159 kilograms, or 350 pounds, of cocaine during a drug investigation on June 17 at a Pilot Travel Center in Whiteland on E. Johnson County Road 500 North just east of I-65.

Police responded to the truck stop after getting a suspicious call from a truck driver. While the truck was being inspected, the driver discovered that the trailer seal had been tampered with. That’s when officers found boxes containing the cocaine.

The amount of cocaine that was taken is valued at around $16 million. The seizure is one of the largest in the state’s history.

“We have since transferred the narcotics out of our custody pending destruction,” Chief Derek Cox said in a news release sent out Thursday night. “Retaining the narcotics posed serious safety concern for our officers because of the limited amount of space we have for evidence storage and the concern that someone would come looking for their product.”

No arrests have been made in the case so far. Anyone with information relating to the investigation is asked to contact the Whiteland Police Department at (317) 535-8100 or tips@whitelandpd.us.