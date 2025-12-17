Listen Live
$50K Powerball Ticket Sold in Pendleton

Published on December 17, 2025

PENDLETON, Ind. –– A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at the GetGo gas station in Pendleton for Monday night’s drawing, the Hoosier Lottery said Tuesday.

The winning numbers for Monday are 23-35-59-63-68 with the Powerball of 2.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday is an estimated $1.25 billion, which is the second-largest Powerball prize this year. That’s behind the $1.79 billion jackpot win in Missouri and Texas on September 6.

