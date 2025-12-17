Indiana Among Top States for Unwanted Spam Calls, Truecaller says

Blueastro

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana ranks among the states with the highest average number of unwanted spam calls per resident, according to new analysis from phone-safety firm Truecaller.

The analysis highlights the persistence of robocalls and scam calls across the United States.

Truecaller’s latest U.S. Spam Scorecard, which aggregates anonymized data from millions of users nationwide, shows that Americans receive an average of about eight unwanted calls per person each month. Nationwide, that amounts to roughly 2.8 billion spam calls a month, with Indiana ranking eighth among states for the most spam received on a per-user basis.

The report, covering spam and scam calls between Dec. 1, 2024, and Nov. 30, 2025, found that residents in Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana topped the list nationally for average spam call volume, while Indiana was one of several Midwestern states – including Kentucky and Oklahoma – in the top 10.

Spam and scam calls include a range of communications from sales pitches and political surveys to outright fraud attempts tied to credit card scams, identity theft and fake insurance or Medicare notices. Truecaller data indicates that a typical spam call lasts about 5 minutes, giving scammers time to try to extract personal details.

The growing volume of unwanted calls has a real human toll: Americans collectively spent an estimated 196 million hours answering spam calls over the past year, according to Truecaller.

Experts say the problem continues despite federal efforts to curb illegal robocalling through regulations like STIR/SHAKEN Caller ID Authentication and enforcement actions against scammers. A separate report from consumer advocacy groups found that scam call volumes remain near a multiyear high nationally, even as some phone companies lag in deploying full protection measures.

Victims of scam calls can face financial losses as well. Earlier Truecaller reporting found that tens of millions of Americans have lost money to phone scams in recent years, with total losses reaching into the tens of billions of dollars.

The analysis urged Hoosiers to use call-blocking tools and report suspicious activity to the Federal Trade Commission and the Indiana Attorney General’s Office as part of broader efforts to reduce fraud and protect consumers.