Former IU Indy Players Sue School Over Alleged Abuse From Coach

Paul Corsaro (Source: Jacob Walton / Indiana University Indianapolis Athletics)

INDIANAPOLIS — Six former Indiana University Indianapolis men’s basketball players are suing the school over alleged abuse by former head coach Paul Corsaro.

The 12-page complaint filed in Marion County Superior Court claims Corsaro’s subjected all six players on the 2024-2025 team to physical and emotional abuse. The lawsuit mentions instances of derogatory slurs, physical harm, and psychological abuse by Corsaro.

The players claim the abuse caused them injuries, serious mental health issues, lost scholarship opportunities, lost name, image and likeness (NIL) deals, and rising medical bills. Some of the players also say the mistreatment caused them anxiety, sleep problems, and suicidal thoughts, with one player reportedly calling the suicide hotline on at least two occasions.

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

One player said in the complaint that he finished a practice on the same day that he suffered a concussion and didn’t seek medical treatment out of fear of retribution from Corsaro.

Another player said Corsaro “branded” him with a marker.

The players say IU Indy failed to address the coach’s behavior and are negligent in his hiring. The lawsuit alleges that the university allowed Corsaro to continue coaching and cause harm to the players.

Corsaro, who was terminated by the university in May, denies the allegations. He has filed a tort claim against IU Indy in response.