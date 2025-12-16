Toddler Found in the Snow, Greenfield Man Faces Charges

Greenfield Police Department

GREENFIELD, Ind.–A toddler was found in the snow in Greenfield on Monday and a man is facing several charges, one of which is neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury.

20-year-old Logan Nickolas of Greenfield has also been charged with neglect of a dependent where the defendant places that dependent in a situation that endangers them. Nickolas was taken to the Hancock County Jail.

“Officers located the toddler wearing only a diaper and was suffering from hypothermia. Officers found footprints in the snow around the complex where the toddler was located, indicating that they were walking through the snow for a while. The footprints lead officers to an apartment on Switchgrass Drive with an open front door. Officers made announcements into the apartment and got no response.” said Greenfield Deputy Police Chief Charles McMichael.

McMichael says when they got in, they found Nickolas asleep on the couch and the officers had to scream loudly to wake him up. Police say Nickolas confirmed to them that the child belonged to him. They also say they found illegal drugs and paraphernalia in his home.

The toddler was taken to a hospital in Indianapolis in stable condition.