Ace Hardware Brings Christmas Tree Farm to Riley Kids

Source: Pence Media Group / Pence Media Group

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – For children receiving in-patient care at Riley Children’s Health this holiday season, the cheer of home can feel far away. But a heartwarming annual tradition is working to bridge that gap, bringing the full spirit of Christmas right into the hospital rooms.

Riley Children’s Foundation and the Central Indiana Ace Hardware Group hosted their yearly Ace Christmas Tree Farm at Riley on Friday, December 12, transforming a common area of the Simon Family Tower into a temporary winter wonderland.

Hospitalized patients were invited to select and “cut down” their own four-foot artificial Christmas tree, which they could then take back to their rooms to decorate with provided lights and ornaments.

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The event is designed to bring a sense of normalcy and joy to families navigating a difficult time. Alane Helmer, Vice President of Corporate and Foundation Giving at Riley Children’s Foundation, described the magic of the afternoon.

“It’s always so special to be able to bring something that’s going on outside of the hospital inside of the hospital,” Helmer said. “To see families making memories together, to see children’s eyes light up that they get to pick out a tree… it’s very magical and heartwarming.”

Ace Hardware’s involvement is part of its year-round partnership with Riley through the Children’s Miracle Network. Helmer noted that the event allowed children and their families to enjoy a festive environment that included picking a tree and having a cup of hot cocoa, bringing warmth and happiness to the Simon Family Tower.

The trees and decorating packages were provided by the Central Indiana Ace Hardware Group, reinforcing their commitment to the health and well-being of Hoosier children.