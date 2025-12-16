500 Festival Names New President, CEO

Dave Neff (500 Festival)

INDIANAPOLIS — The 500 Festival has appointed Dave Neff as its new president and CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2026.

The festival announced the leadership change in a release Monday.

Neff comes to the 500 Festival from his position as the CEO of the Boilermaker Alliance at Purdue University, where he focused on empowering student-athletes.

His extensive career includes leadership roles at Pacers Sports & Entertainment, ExactTarget (now part of Salesforce), EDGE Mentoring and Prolific. Neff’s diverse background reflects a blend of private and philanthropic sector experience.

As board member of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Final Four Local Organizing Committee, the festival says Neff’s commitment to community engagement is evident. His leadership style emphasizes collaboration and mission-centered service, making him well-suited to steer the festival’s strategic growth.

Neff will guide the nonprofit organization, overseeing more than 30 events that serve more than 500,000 participants annually. His role will involve advancing the festival’s strategy, partnership development, operational excellence and community initiatives.

Christina Moungey, board chair of the 500 Festival, expressed confidence in Neff’s abilities, saying, “Neff’s leadership and commitment to Indianapolis make him the right leader for this moment. His experience, passion for community and strong belief in our mission will drive the 500 Festival forward in many ways.”

In a statement, Neff said, “I’m honored to join the 500 Festival and build on its incredible legacy, especially during this milestone year with the 50th Mini-Marathon and 70th Parade. The 500 Festival represents the heart of Indianapolis and I look forward to working with our staff, partners and community to expand our impact and create experiences that inspire Hoosiers across the state.”

Neff was selected after a comprehensive national search led by Prodigy Search, in conjunction with the 500 Festival Board of Directors Search Committee.