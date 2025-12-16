Source: Kevin Dietsch / Getty

Trump’s Ridiculous Post Regarding Rob Reiner

In a world where politics can be polarizing, one thing’s for sure: we’re all human beings deserving of respect and dignity. But when it comes to public figures, like President Trump, it’s easy to get caught up in the noise.

Tony Katz‘s reaction to President Trump’s post about Rob Reiner’s death was swift and unapologetic. What the hell are you doing?” Tony’s frustration is palpable as he breaks down the post, pointing out the absurdity of blaming Trump’s supposed “TDS” for the tragic event.

Tony’s not afraid to call out the left for their hypocrisy, either. He points out that when people like Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib make inflammatory comments, they’re not held to the same standard as Trump. “I won’t be lectured to by the left that allowed Rob Reiner’s despicable, hateful, vile comments to go on for years with no pushback,” he says. “All those on the left who called for a lone wolf to assassinate Donald Trump, who pushed the idea that somehow Charlie Kirk was a racist and led to his assassination… nope, that I won’t.”

Tony shares his thoughts on the importance of staying true to oneself and not getting caught up in the noise. “I do this for a living,” he says. “I’ll comment anywhere. I’ll say what I think, and if you don’t like it, just scroll past.” It’s a refreshing reminder that we don’t have to be afraid of speaking our minds, even when it’s unpopular.

But Tony’s not just about stirring the pot; he’s also about holding people in power accountable. He’s not afraid to call out President Trump for his mistakes, like the post that sparked this controversy. “If it changes one vote, if it makes one person say, ‘This guy’s ridiculous, I’m out,’ then it was a mistake,” Tony says. “It was a ridiculous thing to say. You can say it privately, don’t say it publicly.”

If you’re looking for a dose of reality and a healthy dose of skepticism, this episode’s for you. Tony Katz shares his unfiltered thoughts on the latest controversy and reminds us that we don’t have to be afraid of speaking our minds. So tune in to hear more of our conversation and join the discussion. Listen to the full episode and let us know what you think.

Listen to the “Trump’s Ridiculous Post Regarding Rob Reiner” discussion in full here: