Statewide Task Force Highlights 2025 Crime Numbers

Source: Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Crime Guns Task Force said they’ve had a successful 2025 with removing criminals, drugs and illegal guns from central Indiana neighborhoods.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers made around 2,800 arrests and took away more than 1,900 guns this year.

IMPD Sgt. Adam Chappell told WISH-TV that this task force has helped reduce crime around central Indiana.

“We got a lot of illegal narcotics and prohibited firearms off the street,” Sgt. Chappell said. “Felt like we had a pretty significant impact on interrupting the cycle of violence in Marion County this year.”

IMPD said the task force also confiscated over 204 pounds of illegal drugs, including more than 13 pounds of fentanyl. Officers recovered 128 stolen vehicles too.

The Indiana Crime Guns Task Force started their work in 2021.