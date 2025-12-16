Listen Live
Schools Closed or on Delays for Tuesday

Dozens of central Indiana schools are closed or operating on delays for Tuesday as cold temperatures and snow continue to have an impact.

Published on December 16, 2025

STATEWIDE — Snow and cold temperatures have kept a few dozen schools in central Indiana closed or operating on delays for Tuesday.

The following schools are closed or on delays:

Area 30 Career Center, Delayed 2 hours
Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp, Delayed 2 hours
Blue River Valley Schools, Delayed 2 hours
Brown County Schools, Closed Today
Charles A Beard Mem School Corp, Delayed 2 hours
Cloverdale Community Schools, Delayed 2 hours, No AM Preschool
Decatur County Community Schools, Closed Today
Eastern Hancock Comm School Corp, Delayed 2 hours
Eminence Community Schools, Delayed 2 hours
Excel Center Bloomington, Delayed 2 hours
Flat Rock-Hawcreek School Corp, Delayed 2 hours
Greensburg Community Schools, Delayed 2 hours
ICAP Head Start – Henry County, Delayed 2 hours
ICAP Head Start – Rush County, Delayed 2 hours
Jennings County Schools, Virtual learning
Lawrence County Independent Schools, Delayed 2 hours
MSD Martinsville Schools, Delayed 2 hours
Mays Community Academy, Delayed 2 hours
Mitchell Community Schools, Delayed 2 hours
Monroe County Comm School Corp, Delayed 2 hours
Monroe-Gregg School District, Delayed 2 hours
Mooresville Consolidated School Corp, Delayed 2 hours
New Castle Community School Corp, Delayed 2 hours
Nineveh-Hensley-Jackson Schools, Delayed 2 hours
North Putnam Community Schools, Delayed 2 hours
Richland-Bean Blossom C S C, Delayed 2 hours
Rush County Schools, Delayed 2 hours
Shelbyville Central Schools, Delayed 2 hours
Shenandoah School Corp, Delayed 1 hour, 30 minutes
South Henry School Corp, Delayed 2 hours
South Putnam Community Schools, Delayed 2 hours
South Ripley Community Schools, Closed Today
Southwestern Cons Schools-Shelby Co, Delayed 2 hours
Spencer-Owen Community Schools, Delayed 2 hours
Springville Community Academy, Closed Today, Little Hornets Preschool Closed
St. Mary’s School – Greensburg, Delayed 2 hours
St. Peter’s Lutheran School-Columbus, Delayed 2 hours
The Excel Center Bartholomew County, Delayed 2 hours
The Excel Center-Shelbyville, Delayed 2 hours
Triton Central Schools, Delayed 2 hours
Western Wayne Schools, E-learning day

Temperatures are expected to rise above the freezing mark this week as a warming trend will continue on Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures for those days will be in the 40’s and 50’s.

