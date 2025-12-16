Schools Closed or on Delays for Tuesday

STATEWIDE — Snow and cold temperatures have kept a few dozen schools in central Indiana closed or operating on delays for Tuesday.

The following schools are closed or on delays:

Area 30 Career Center, Delayed 2 hours

Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp, Delayed 2 hours

Blue River Valley Schools, Delayed 2 hours

Brown County Schools, Closed Today

Charles A Beard Mem School Corp, Delayed 2 hours

Cloverdale Community Schools, Delayed 2 hours, No AM Preschool

Decatur County Community Schools, Closed Today

Eastern Hancock Comm School Corp, Delayed 2 hours

Eminence Community Schools, Delayed 2 hours

Excel Center Bloomington, Delayed 2 hours

Flat Rock-Hawcreek School Corp, Delayed 2 hours

Greensburg Community Schools, Delayed 2 hours

ICAP Head Start – Henry County, Delayed 2 hours

ICAP Head Start – Rush County, Delayed 2 hours

Jennings County Schools, Virtual learning

Lawrence County Independent Schools, Delayed 2 hours

MSD Martinsville Schools, Delayed 2 hours

Mays Community Academy, Delayed 2 hours

Mitchell Community Schools, Delayed 2 hours

Monroe County Comm School Corp, Delayed 2 hours

Monroe-Gregg School District, Delayed 2 hours

Mooresville Consolidated School Corp, Delayed 2 hours

New Castle Community School Corp, Delayed 2 hours

Nineveh-Hensley-Jackson Schools, Delayed 2 hours

North Putnam Community Schools, Delayed 2 hours

Richland-Bean Blossom C S C, Delayed 2 hours

Rush County Schools, Delayed 2 hours

Shelbyville Central Schools, Delayed 2 hours

Shenandoah School Corp, Delayed 1 hour, 30 minutes

South Henry School Corp, Delayed 2 hours

South Putnam Community Schools, Delayed 2 hours

South Ripley Community Schools, Closed Today

Southwestern Cons Schools-Shelby Co, Delayed 2 hours

Spencer-Owen Community Schools, Delayed 2 hours

Springville Community Academy, Closed Today, Little Hornets Preschool Closed

St. Mary’s School – Greensburg, Delayed 2 hours

St. Peter’s Lutheran School-Columbus, Delayed 2 hours

The Excel Center Bartholomew County, Delayed 2 hours

The Excel Center-Shelbyville, Delayed 2 hours

Triton Central Schools, Delayed 2 hours

Western Wayne Schools, E-learning day

Temperatures are expected to rise above the freezing mark this week as a warming trend will continue on Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures for those days will be in the 40’s and 50’s.