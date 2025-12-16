Schools Closed or on Delays for Tuesday
STATEWIDE — Snow and cold temperatures have kept a few dozen schools in central Indiana closed or operating on delays for Tuesday.
The following schools are closed or on delays:
Area 30 Career Center, Delayed 2 hours
Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp, Delayed 2 hours
Blue River Valley Schools, Delayed 2 hours
Brown County Schools, Closed Today
Charles A Beard Mem School Corp, Delayed 2 hours
Cloverdale Community Schools, Delayed 2 hours, No AM Preschool
Decatur County Community Schools, Closed Today
Eastern Hancock Comm School Corp, Delayed 2 hours
Eminence Community Schools, Delayed 2 hours
Excel Center Bloomington, Delayed 2 hours
Flat Rock-Hawcreek School Corp, Delayed 2 hours
Greensburg Community Schools, Delayed 2 hours
ICAP Head Start – Henry County, Delayed 2 hours
ICAP Head Start – Rush County, Delayed 2 hours
Jennings County Schools, Virtual learning
Lawrence County Independent Schools, Delayed 2 hours
MSD Martinsville Schools, Delayed 2 hours
Mays Community Academy, Delayed 2 hours
Mitchell Community Schools, Delayed 2 hours
Monroe County Comm School Corp, Delayed 2 hours
Monroe-Gregg School District, Delayed 2 hours
Mooresville Consolidated School Corp, Delayed 2 hours
New Castle Community School Corp, Delayed 2 hours
Nineveh-Hensley-Jackson Schools, Delayed 2 hours
North Putnam Community Schools, Delayed 2 hours
Richland-Bean Blossom C S C, Delayed 2 hours
Rush County Schools, Delayed 2 hours
Shelbyville Central Schools, Delayed 2 hours
Shenandoah School Corp, Delayed 1 hour, 30 minutes
South Henry School Corp, Delayed 2 hours
South Putnam Community Schools, Delayed 2 hours
South Ripley Community Schools, Closed Today
Southwestern Cons Schools-Shelby Co, Delayed 2 hours
Spencer-Owen Community Schools, Delayed 2 hours
Springville Community Academy, Closed Today, Little Hornets Preschool Closed
St. Mary’s School – Greensburg, Delayed 2 hours
St. Peter’s Lutheran School-Columbus, Delayed 2 hours
The Excel Center Bartholomew County, Delayed 2 hours
The Excel Center-Shelbyville, Delayed 2 hours
Triton Central Schools, Delayed 2 hours
Western Wayne Schools, E-learning day
Temperatures are expected to rise above the freezing mark this week as a warming trend will continue on Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures for those days will be in the 40’s and 50’s.
