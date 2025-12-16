Vigo County Man Jailed on Child Molesting Charges

PIMENTO, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested a man from Vigo County who they say molested a girl under the age of 14.

Jesse C. Samm, 36, of Pimento, Indiana, was taken into custody by troopers from the Putnamville State Police Post following an investigation. He is facing felony charges of child molesting.

Vigo County Superior Court granted the request from the prosecutor’s office for an arrest warrant. Samm is now being held at the Vigo County Jail on a $100,000 bond.