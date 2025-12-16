Listen Live
Close
Local

Vigo County Man Jailed on Child Molesting Charges

Indiana State Police arrested a man from Pimento who they say molested a girl younger than 14.

Published on December 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PIMENTO, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested a man from Vigo County who they say molested a girl under the age of 14.

Jesse C. Samm, 36, of Pimento, Indiana, was taken into custody by troopers from the Putnamville State Police Post following an investigation. He is facing felony charges of child molesting.

Vigo County Superior Court granted the request from the prosecutor’s office for an arrest warrant. Samm is now being held at the Vigo County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close