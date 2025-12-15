Judge Rules Suspect in Elwood Police Officer’s Murder Incompetent to Stand Trial

WISH-TV

ANDERSON, Ind. — A Madison County judge has ruled again that the man accused of killing Elwood Police Ofc. Noah Shahnavaz is not competent to stand trial.

Online court records show the filing was made in Madison Circuit Court 3 on Monday.

Carl Boards II was arrested in July 2022 following a multicounty chase with police. News 8 previously reported that Boards got out of his car during a traffic stop and fired at least three dozen rounds from a high-powered rifle.

Investigators said Shahnavaz, 24, was struck by more than 30 rounds, later dying from gunshot wounds.

A court order shared by Madison County prosecutors Monday says the ruling against Boards was based on “extensive testimony and numerous reports from multiple qualified mental health professionals.”

Per the ruling, Boards will “committed to the Division of Mental Health and Addiction” for “competency restoration services.”

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Then, within 90 days after starting treatment, Boards will be reevaluated to find “whether (he) has a substantial probability of attaining the ability” to assist with his defense in his future court hearings.

If the evaluators do not believe there is “substantial probability,” Boards will remain committed to a mental health institution.

This is not the first time Boards has been found not competent to stand trial. Court records show a judge previously deemed him incompetent in May 2024, before lifting that order following July.

Madison County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Hanna said in a statement Boards’ trial has been rescheduled for March 16.

“We believe the evidence shows the Defendant is competent to stand trial,” Hanna added. “However, we respect the Court’s decision and we will be ready and willing to try this case as soon as Defendant returns from the Indiana State Hospital and they deem his competency has been restored.”

Prosecutors have asked for the death penalty.