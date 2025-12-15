IFA Approves $29M For Housing Infrastructure Across Indiana

Source: Richard Newstead / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – The Indiana Finance Authority (IFA) has approved more than $29 million in residential infrastructure funding, marking the latest distribution from the state’s Residential Infrastructure Fund (RIF) program.

Six residential development projects across Indiana were selected to receive low-interest loans to finance crucial infrastructure improvements, such as water lines, roads, and utilities, necessary to support new housing construction. The selection prioritized communities demonstrating a clear need for increased housing inventory to accommodate local job growth.

Governor Mike Braun emphasized the necessity of these investments in supporting Indiana’s growing economy.

“Increasing Indiana’s housing supply is essential to supporting our growing workforce and strengthening local economies,” said Governor Mike Braun. “These investments will help communities keep pace with job growth, attract new talent, and ensure more Hoosier families have access to safe, affordable places to live… we’re laying the foundation for long-term economic success in every corner of our state.”

The RIF program is designed to provide maximum impact, prioritizing loan applications from communities that have adopted housing-friendly zoning policies. A significant 70% of the funding is specifically set aside for projects located in communities with populations under 50,000.

The Residential Infrastructure Fund was first established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2023 with an initial $75 million appropriation. Lawmakers reinforced the commitment to housing by appropriating an additional $50 million for the 2026-2027 fiscal year.

About the Indiana Finance Authority

The Indiana Finance Authority oversees State-related debt issuance and provides efficient and effective financing solutions to facilitate state, local government and business investment in Indiana.The IFA also manages the Wastewater and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Loan Programs and the Indiana Brownfields Program.