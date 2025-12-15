Rivers, Colts Fall Short to Seahawks 18-16

Steph Chambers

SEATTLE, WA.–The Seattle Seahawks spoiled the return of Philip Rivers on Sunday by beating the Indianapolis Colts 18-16 at Lumen Field.

Rivers, a grandfather and father of 10 children, came out of retirement at the age of 44 to quarterback the Colts. He was named the starter on Saturday.

He completed 18 of 27 passes for 120 yards with a touchdown and an interception. With the Seahawks ahead 18-16 in the closing seconds and the Colts with the ball, Rivers threw the game sealing interception to Coby Bryant.

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Blake Grupe kicked a career long 60-yard field goal to put the Colts ahead 16-15, but then the Colts gave up a 28-yard kickoff return followed by a 17-yard pass and then an eight-yard pass.

That put Jason Myers in position to make a 56-yard field goal for Seattle.

Both Germaine Pratt and Zaire Franklin each had 10 tackles for the Colts. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor rushed for 87 yards on 25 carries.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba led the Seahawks in receiving with 113 yards on seven catches. Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold completed 22 of 36 passes for 271 yards.

The Colts are 8-6 on the year. They play the 10-4 San Francisco 49ers on Monday December 22.