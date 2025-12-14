NWS: Cold Wind Chill, Warm-Up Later This Week

Source: @NWS / x

STATEWIDE — After a weekend of heavy snow and a record-tying bitter cold snap, Indiana is about to experience a dramatic swing in temperatures, with a significant warm-up expected later this week.

Temperatures across the state plunged into sub-zero values Sunday morning after several inches of snow fell across the region on Saturday, leaving roads slick and hazardous.

Greg Melo, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, confirmed the bone-dry conditions for the next few days but emphasized the need for caution.

“I just want to be cautious, you know, take it slow,” he said. “Even if the roads look like they might be okay, just be careful. They could be black ice out on the roads.”

He also recommends drivers carry a blanket, food, and water in case of getting stranded, or better yet, “maybe just staying home this morning and letting the roads clear out completely until you want to travel.”

The quick-hitting cold will be followed by an equally quick warm-up. Melo anticipates a gradual climb starting Monday, followed by a dramatic jump by the end of the work week.

Monday: Temperatures recover into the 20s.

Tuesday/Wednesday: Highs should be well into the 30s, with potential for the low 40s in Southern Indiana.

Thursday: This is expected to be the warmest day, with highs reaching the low to mid 50s for Central Indiana southward, possibly hitting the upper 50s in the state’s far southern regions.

The warmer air will bring a chance for rain, Melo said.

“We do have increased rain chances as we get into Thursday,” he said.

Looking ahead, a brief cool-down on Friday will see highs return to the low to mid-30s, but temperatures look mild again for next weekend, remaining above seasonal norms as the state moves toward the holidays.