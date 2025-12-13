Listen Live
Rivers to Start for Colts Against Seattle

44-year-old Philip Rivers is set to start for the Indianapolis Colts in their game Sunday against the Seahawks.

Published on December 13, 2025

Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans
Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have named 44-year-old Philip Rivers as their starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The announcement was made by the team Saturday morning. The Colts also listed Riley Leonard as the backup quarterback.

Rivers was signed to the Colts practice squad on Wednesday after Indianapolis (8-5) placed Daniel Jones on injured reserve. Jones was ruled out for the remainder of the season with a torn Achilles.

Rivers had announced his retirement from the NFL in 2021 and signed a one-day contract to retire with the Chargers organization. He last played in an NFL game in 2021 when he and the Colts lost to the Buffalo Bills 27-24 in the AFC Wild Card Round playoff game.

Sunday’s kickoff in Seattle (10-3) is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

