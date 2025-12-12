Governor Braun on the Economy

Source: (Photo by Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — Governor Mike Braun declared a successful year for the Hoosier economy on Thursday, citing a new strategic approach that has boosted wages for Indiana workers while significantly reducing the cost to taxpayers for incentivized job creation. The Governor, who chaired the fourth-quarter Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) board of directors meeting, highlighted the state’s focus on supporting Hoosier businesses and the “Main Street” economy.

Wages Soar, Taxpayer Costs Drop

According to data presented at the meeting, companies in Indiana committed to creating 10,604 new jobs in 2025. Critically, the average wage for these new positions jumped to $40.59 per hour, a notable 12.5% increase from the $36.09 average recorded in 2024. This increase translates to an additional $9,360 in annual salary for Hoosier workers.

Simultaneously, the state achieved remarkable savings for taxpayers. The cost to incentivize each new job plummeted from $46,850 in 2024 to just $15,485 in 2025. “Our strategic focus on increasing wages and jobs in Indiana is working,” stated Gov. Braun. “By supporting Indiana companies and the Main Street economy, we’re helping businesses to grow, encouraging more high-wage career opportunities, and creating the next generation of entrepreneurs. All in all, these results will deliver a more robust economy.”

Secretary of Commerce David Adams echoed the sentiment, praising the Governor’s vision. “Hoosiers can look forward to more high-paying jobs and feel confident in a government that is maximizing value and return on investment for all taxpayers,” Adams said.

Key Victories in Entrepreneurship and Regionalism

In addition to job growth, the Governor’s administration advanced significant initiatives focused on fostering a strong entrepreneurial ecosystem and strategic regional development across the state.

Championing Entrepreneurship

The new approach formalized support for founders and small businesses through several key actions:

New Office Launched: The Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation (IC 4-3-28) was established to help founders start, grow, and scale their businesses.

Small Business Support: The Indiana Small Business Development Center (SBDC) provided no-cost assistance, which contributed to the launch of 372 new businesses and the creation of 1,285 new jobs, securing $68.5 million in small business funding.

Community Investment: A $1 million investment was made through the Community Collaboration Fund to support entrepreneurship education and growth statewide.

Venture Capital: The Venture Capital Investment Tax Credit program incentivized $43.4 million in proposed investments from 334 investors, supporting 25 new Qualified Indiana Businesses.

Global Recognition: Indiana hosted the prestigious 2025 Global Entrepreneurship Congress in June, bringing the event back to the U.S. for the first time since 2009.

Focus on Regionalism

The state further solidified its commitment to regional economic planning and development:

Official Regions: In accordance with Executive Order 25-45, the state officially validated its 15 READI regions as the framework for future economic planning.

READI 2.0 Progress: A commitment of $334.1 million was made to 219 READI 2.0 projects statewide, aimed at improving quality of life through initiatives focused on housing, childcare, community spaces, and education.

Quality of Place: The state moved forward with funding for matching Lilly Endowment Fund dollars for READI, approving blight remediation and arts and culture planning projects across the regions.

Governor Braun concluded that the 2025 results underscore the success of a strategy that prioritizes high-wage opportunities and prudent use of taxpayer dollars, setting the stage for a more robust and prosperous economy in the years to come.