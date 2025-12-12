Indy Art Center Hosts Winter Sale for Unique Holiday Gifts

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Art Center is hosting its Winter Art Sale on Saturday, featuring 39 local artists and a variety of unique handmade items, perfect for holiday shopping.

The sale is free to go to and runs from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. inside the Indy Art Center Galleries, Studios, and Ruth Lilly Library in Broad Ripple.

On Friday, Shannon Bennett, the vice president of events and exhibitions at Indy Art Center, joined News 8 to discuss the sale.

She says event offers a wide array of art pieces, including ceramics, jewelry, fiber art, and glasswork, providing an opportunity for attendees to purchase one-of-a-kind holiday gifts while supporting local artists.

“It’s really great to buy a handmade unique item from a local artist because you’re not only giving someone something unique, but you’re supporting the artist as well,” Bennett said.

In addition to the art sale, the event will feature a bar and a coffee bar, providing refreshments for people as they shop.

Find out more information by listening to the interview and going to indyartcenter.org.