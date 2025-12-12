Schools on Delay or Closed Friday Due to Snow

STATEWIDE — Dozens of schools in Indiana are closed or operating on delays on Friday after seeing significant snowfall overnight.

Much of central Indiana got anywhere between 1″ and 2″ of snow. Some areas south of Indianapolis got a few more inches.

The following schools and centers are closed or delayed:

ABC Stewart School, Delayed 2 hours

All God’s Children Preschool Franklin, Closed Today

Anderson Community School Corp, Delayed 2 hours

Anderson Preparatory Academy, Delayed 2 hours

Apogee School for the Gifted, Delayed 2 hours

Area 30 Career Center, Closed Today

Avon Community School Corp, Delayed 2 hours

Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp, Delayed 2 hours

Bethesda Christian Schools, E-learning day

Blue River Valley Schools, Delayed 2 hours

Brown County Schools, Closed Today

Brownsburg Community School Corp, Delayed 2 hours

Brownstown Central Comm School Corp, Closed Today

Center Grove Community School Corp, No AM Preschool

Center Grove Montessori, Delayed 1 hour, No before care

Central Christian Academy, Closed Friday

Central Nine Career Center-Greenwood, Delayed 2 hours, No AM Session

Charles A Beard Mem School Corp, Closed Today

Children of Hope Preschool, Delayed 2 hours

Christ United Methodist Preschool – West, Closed Today

Clark-Pleasant Comm School Corp, Closed Today

Cloverdale Community Schools, Closed Today

Covenant Christian HS, Delayed 2 hours

Covington Community Schools, 2 hour delay

Crawfordsville Community Schools, Delayed 2 hours

Daleville Community Schools, Delayed 2 hours

Damar Charter Academy, Closed Today

Danville Community School Corp, 2 hour delay

Decatur County Community Schools, Delayed 2 hours

Eastern Hancock Comm School Corp, Closed Today

Edinburgh Community School Corp, E-learning day

Eminence Community Schools, E-learning day

Faith Lutheran Preschool-Greenfield, Delayed 1 hour

Fayette County School Corp, Delayed 2 hours

Flat Rock-Hawcreek School Corp, Delayed 2 hours

Franklin Community School Corp, Closed Today

Franklin Township Schools-Marion Cty, 2 hour delay

Frankton-Lapel Community Schools, Delayed 2 hours

Geist Montessori Academy, Delayed 2 hours

Greenfield-Central Community Schools, Delayed 2 hours

Greensburg Community Schools, 2 hour delay

Greenwood Christian Academy, Closed Today

Greenwood Christian School, Delayed 2 hours

Greenwood Community School Corp, Delayed 2 hours

Hamilton Heights School Corp, Delayed 2 hours

Head Start – Richmond, Delayed 2 hours

Horizon Christian School, Delayed 2 hours

ICAP Head Start – Hancock County, Delayed 2 hours

ICAP Head Start – Henry County, Closed Today

ICAP Head Start – Rush County, Delayed 2 hours

Immanuel Lutheran School, E-learning day

Jennings County Schools, E-Learning Day

Kenny’s Academy of Barbering-Indianapolis (South), 2 hour delay

Kenny’s Academy of Barbering-Indianapolis (West), 2 hour delay

Kenny’s Academy of Barbering-Lawrence (East), 2 hour delay

Kiddie Factory Child Care Ministry #3, Delayed 2 hours

Lawrence County Independent Schools, Closed Today

Lebanon Community School Corp, Delayed 2 hours

Liberty Kids Preschool and Kindergarten, Opening at 8:00 AM

Lighthouse Christian Academy-Bloomington, Delayed 2 hours

MSD Martinsville Schools, Closed Today

Mays Community Academy, Delayed 2 hours

Mill Creek Community Schools, Delayed 2 hours

Mitchell Community Schools, E-learning day

Monroe County Comm School Corp, Dec. 12 E-Learning. Sat. events canceled.

Monroe-Gregg School District, Closed Today

Mooresville Christian Academy, E-learning day

Mooresville Consolidated School Corp, E-learning day

Mt. Vernon Comm School Corp, Delayed 2 hours

New Castle Community School Corp, Virtual learning

New Palestine Community Schools, Delayed 2 hours

Nineveh-Hensley-Jackson Schools, Closed Today

North Montgomery Comm School Corp, Delayed 2 hours

North Putnam Community Schools, Closed Today

North West Hendricks Schools, 2 hour delay

Options Schools – ABA – Fishers, No AM Services

Options Schools – Westfield, Delayed 2 hours

Options Schools – Noblesville, Delayed 2 hours

Our Lady of Greenwood School, Delayed 2 hours

PJ’S College of Cosmetology – Indianapolis, Delayed 2 hours

PJ’S College of Cosmetology- Brownsburg, Delayed 2 hours

PJ’S College of Cosmetology- Greenfield, Delayed 2 hours

PJ’S College of Cosmetology- Plainfield, Delayed 2 hours

PJS College of Cosmetology – Richmond, Delayed 2 hours,

Piece by Piece Autism Center, Opening 2 hours late, Cloverdale, Crawfordsville and Lebanon clinics only

Presbyterian Preschool Ministry-Lebanon, Delayed 2 hours

Prince of Peace Lutheran School – Martinsville, Closed Today

Regina’s Imagination Works, 2 hour delay

Richland-Bean Blossom CSC, Closed Today

Richmond Comm Schools, Delayed 2 hours

Roncalli HS, Delayed 2 hours

Rush County Schools, Delayed 2 hours

Saint Susanna Catholic School, Delayed 2 hours, EDM open at 9am

Saints Francis & Clare of Assisi Catholic School, 2 hour delay, School Year Preschool-8th Grade 2 Hour Delay. ECM (infant/toddler/year round PreK) will open at 7 am

Seymour Community Schools, Closed Today

Shelby Eastern Schools, Delayed 2 hours

Shelbyville Central Schools, Delayed 2 hours

Shenandoah School Corp, Closed Today

Shepherd Community Center, E-learning day

Sheridan Community Schools, Delayed 2 hours

Small Small World Daycare, 1 hour delay

South Henry School Corp, Closed Today

South Montgomery Comm School Corp, Delayed 2 hours

South Putnam Community Schools, E-learning day

South Ripley Community Schools, Closed Today

Southeast Fountain School Corp, Delayed 2 hours

Southwestern Cons Schools-Shelby Co, Delayed 2 hours

Spencer-Owen Community Schools, Closed Today

Springville Community Academy, Little Hornets Preschool Closed

St. Anthony Catholic School, No Before Care

St. Barnabas, Delayed 2 hours

St. Malachy School, 2 hour delay

St. Mary’s School – Greensburg, Delayed 2 hours

St. Michael – St. Gabriel School Indy, 2 hour delay

St. Michael Catholic School – Greenfield, Delayed 2 hours

St. Peter’s Lutheran School-Columbus, Delayed 2 hours

St. Roch Catholic School, 2 hour delay, No Morning Care

Tabernacle Christian School, Closed Today

The Match High School and Career Center, Delayed 2 hours

The Oaks Academy, Delayed 2 hours

The Social of Greenwood, Delayed 2 hours

Tindley Schools, E-learning day

Tippecanoe School Corp, Delayed 2 hours

Traders Point Christian Academy, Delayed 2 hours, no before care or breakfast services provided

Trinity Christian School, Delayed 2 hours

Triton Central Schools, Delayed 2 hours

Western Boone County Comm Schools, Delayed 2 hours

Western Wayne Schools, Delayed 1 hour, 30 minutes

Westfield Washington Schools, Delayed 2 hours

White Creek Lutheran-Columbus, Delayed 2 hours

Zionsville Comm Schools, Delayed 2 hours