Indiana Senate Votes Down Redistricting

PHOTO: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS–Indiana Republican state senators rejected a redrawn congressional map that would have favored their party in the 2026 elections, defying pressure from President Donald Trump.

The proposal aimed to give Republicans an advantage by splitting Indianapolis into four districts and potentially eliminating Democratic representatives’ districts. The final vote was 31 against it and 19 in favor of it.

The House, also Republican-controlled, passed the map, and some Republicans are considering supporting primary opponents against the dissenting senators.

The new maps would have given Republicans theoretical control of all nine House seats. They already control seven of those seats.

“If Republicans will not do what is necessary to save our Country, they will eventually lose everything to the Democrats. Rod Bray and his friends won’t be in Politics for long, and I will do everything within my power to make sure that they will not hurt the Republican Party, and our Country, again,” said President Trump in a post on Truth Social Wednesday night.