$28K Grant Boosts Local History Education Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Eleven organizations across Indiana, ranging from small-town libraries to major cultural centers, have been awarded nearly $28,000 in funding to help Hoosiers connect with their local history.

Indiana Humanities and Indiana Landmarks announced the recipients of the 2025 Historic Preservation Education Grants (HPEG) this week. The joint initiative provides funding for public programs—such as workshops, walking tours, and digital exhibits—that educate communities about historic structures and the necessity of preserving them.

Projects funded in this cycle are diverse. They include a “scan-a-thon” in Pierceton helping residents digitize old photos of their homes, a coloring book featuring the architectural details of an Indianapolis church, and a new guide to restoring historic Indiana barns.

“It’s an honor to partner with Indiana Landmarks to offer this grant,” said George Hanlin, director of grants at Indiana Humanities. “Indiana’s cities, towns, and rural landscapes are home to countless historically significant structures, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to help Hoosiers learn about and appreciate them.”

The grants are designed to do more than just restore physical bricks and mortar; they aim to build community support for preservation through storytelling and education.

“We are proud to support projects that highlight historic places around the state,” said Suzanne Stanis, Vice President of Education at Indiana Landmarks. “Sharing their stories, artistry, and heritage is an integral part of building support for their preservation.”

2025 Grant Recipients and Projects

The following organizations received funding for the upcoming year:

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum (Auburn): The museum will launch “A Walk through History,” an exhibition recreating 15 historic photos of classic cars in front of Auburn homes. The project will place original archival photos side-by-side with modern recreations to illustrate the evolution of the city’s architecture and automotive heritage.

Ball State University (Muncie): Funds will support the digital recording and online distribution of sessions from the 2025 Alliance for Historic Landscape Preservation Conference, making expert discussions on landscape preservation accessible to the general public.

Cedar Lake Historical Association (Cedar Lake): Located on the grounds of the former Lassen’s Resort, the association will create a permanent 3D architectural model of the resort as it once stood, highlighting the property’s original 22 structures to explain their restoration efforts.

Columbia City Connect (Columbia City): The “Windows into History” project will install window decals on downtown storefronts. These displays will feature stories of historic figures and landmarks, complete with QR codes linking to a digital tour.

Decay Devils (Gary): Building on the success of their previous guide for Gary, this group will create a “Landmarks and Art Guide” for Michigan City. The project includes printed maps and a digital version featuring interactive media and biking tours.

Harrison Center (Indianapolis): The center will produce “Buildings Tell Colorful Stories,” a coloring book and storybook focused on the architectural details of their building, the former First Presbyterian Church. It will feature QR codes linking to scavenger hunt videos.

Indiana Barn Foundation (Indianapolis): The foundation will update and reprint its popular educational booklet on heritage barns. The 2nd edition will include new photos and a guide on how owners can assess and address issues in their own historic barns.

Pierceton and Washington Township Public Library (Pierceton): The library will host a series of community engagement events, including walking tours, lectures on preservation economics, and workshops teaching residents how to research the history of their own homes.

Ruthmere Foundation (Elkhart): Ruthmere will pilot “History in Plain Sight,” an interactive program combining walking tours with “above-ground archaeology bingo” to help participants recognize the subtle historic features of their neighborhoods.

Sullivan Munce Cultural Center (Zionsville): The center will host a lecture series titled “Preserving Our Place,” featuring historians and advocates discussing how preservation strengthens cultural identity and economic development.

Town of Cumberland (Cumberland): The town is developing “Pathways to the Past,” an immersive audio tour and online exhibition that uses sound and storytelling to guide visitors through the town’s historic district, featuring voices of the past and archival photos.

Learn More

For more information about these funding opportunities, you can contact George Hanlin at Indiana Humanities (ghanlin@indianahumanities.org) or visit the Indiana Landmarks grants page.