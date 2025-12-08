Source: Todd Rosenberg / Getty

Coach Shane Steichen Has Lost The Locker Room

In the world of sports, nothing’s certain except for one thing: the unexpected. We’re talking about the latest developments in the sports world, from the Colts’ devastating loss to the Jaguars. When discussing the Colts’ loss, Tony Katz says, “You’ve got your team on the precipice of immortality… (and then) Boom. You don’t have an Achilles anymore, which is oddly enough right. The Achilles heel is our Achilles heel.” Tony’s words are a testament to the highs and lows of sports, where one moment can change everything.

But it’s not all about the big wins and losses. We also talk about the human side of sports, like the devastating injury to Daniel Jones and the impact it has on the team. Tony shares his thoughts on the situation, saying, “Oh, don’t get me wrong. The injury to Daniel Jones is terrible and I feel for that guy in ways I cannot explain.” It’s a reminder that, despite the excitement of the game, there’s a real person behind the jersey.

Tony Katz:

Meanwhile, the Colts. I’ve got my take. JMV joins us. He is the voice of sports in Indiana, before we get to you, let’s talk about the Colts. I texted you and I said, Shane Steichen has lost the locker room. The question is am I right? or am I wrong?

JMV:

I don’t think you’re completely wrong, but as I told you in my response, I thought that the Steelers over a month ago pulled back to curtain on this team at the time, even when they had a greater level of health, and kind of show the rest of the league that this is what you do to get to them. And I think where you’re right, Tony, is this this team this season again, even with better health, not now, but with better health, they’ve proven they can play when they’re on easy Street, when they’re in rhythm when there’s not a bumpy ride, but when the road gets rough, they go away. Now I don’t know if that is entirely quitting on the coach, but obviously they’ve taken on the personality of something that once things start to get tough, they really struggle at it. And I’m talking about the offensive line. I’m talking about the defensive lines, where you need to be tough and you need to overcome. They have just shown us they’re incapable of doing just that. And now obviously the injury situations, Tony, they’re done 8 and 5 and it’s over.

