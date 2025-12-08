Source: WISH-TV / other

Democrat Robin Shackleford Compares Redistricting Bill To Hitler

A heated conversation about redistricting and its implications on minority representation has sparked a national debate. The conversation centers around Representative Shackleford’s statement that the redistricting plan is a “clear, strategic, manipulated Hitler type plan of control.” Tony questioned the representative’s use of such a sensitive term. “What the hell are you talking about, Representative? What about redistricting brings about the gas chambers?” The representative’s comments have been met with silence from the Democratic Party, labeling it “despicable and completely ignorant.”

Tony Katz:

Something happened in the newscast that Ryan Hedrick was doing. He played a quote from a Democrat, Robin Shackleford, part of the Indiana House Democratic Caucus. I’m old enough to remember when Mom’s for Liberty put out a newsletter and they were trying to discuss the issues of government control and they used a quote from Hitler to do it, and people went out of their heads up in arms. Myles Nelson, who was running for mayor of Carmel at the time, made it a huge centerpiece of his campaign, shamefully ignorantly because he didn’t focus on the people. He focused on a national kind of approach. He could have just said, that’s wrong to use you don’t quote Hitler in that way, which is what I did. It’s what rational people did. But it became the cause celeb and the Indiana Democratic Party was up at arms.

State Representative Robin Shackleford says she’s against redistricting:

What the hell are you talking about, Representative? I’ve got five microphones, no waiting. Why don’t you come down here and explain to me. I’ll come into studio. It ain’t too early, it ain’t too cold. You explain to me how this is Hitler-Esque position, and what about redistricting brings invocations of Hitler to you.

Listen to the “Democrat Robin Shackleford Compares Redistricting Bill To Hitler” discussion in full here: