3 Injured in Shooting at Fort Wayne Bowling Alley

The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating what led up to a shooting at a bowling alley Thursday night that injured two men and one woman.

Published on December 5, 2025

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Three people were injured in a shooting at a bowling alley on the south side of Fort Wayne Thursday night.

Fort Wayne Police responded to the Thunder Bowl just before 10 p.m. after receiving a report about a shooting. An officer with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department was working a part-time detail at the bowling alley when they heard multiple gunshots go off inside the building.

When FWPD officers got there, they found three people who had been shot,  two inside the building and one outside.

Police said two men and one woman were shot and all taken to a hospital. One of the men was reportedly in critical condition but had non-life-threatening injuries. The other two victims are stable.

The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the shooting by speaking to witnesses and looking at camera footage.

Information about any potential suspects or motives have not yet been released.

