Sen. Banks & Gov. Braun Push Senate to Act on Redistricting

In a recent interview on The Hammer and Nigel Show, U.S. Representative Jim Banks threw his full support behind a special legislative session called by Mike Braun to redraw Indiana’s congressional districts — and urged the state Senate to stop delaying and simply vote.

“Just vote on it. Just be transparent about it. Don’t sweep it under the rug,” Banks said, calling on Senate Republicans who have remained quiet to publicly cast their ballots so constituents know where they stand. He warned that some may quietly support the plan — once they realize their voters favor it.

Banks argued the case for redistricting by noting how Democrats misused 2020 census data — including counting illegal immigrants — to distort representation: giving extra seats to Democrat-leaning states and diluting Republican influence. That manipulation, he said, unfairly diminished the weight of votes in Republican-leaning states like Indiana.

By redrawing the map now, Banks and Braun believe Indiana’s nine congressional seats could better reflect the state’s true voter makeup — a move they describe as correcting decades of imbalance and ensuring fair representation for Hoosier Republicans.

“With all due respect to those worried about process,” Banks continued, “our voters clearly want a fair shake. This is about accountability to the people, not protecting a political status quo for one side.”

With the state House preparing to pass the map on third reading and forward the bill to the Senate, Banks keeps up the pressure — and makes no apologies.

Listen to the full conversation Hammer and Nigel had with Sen. Banks and Gov. Braun. In addition to redistricting they also touch on how the Trump Administration is handling the ‘war on drugs’ and the new vetting process for Afghan refugees.