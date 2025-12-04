Source: imagedepotpro / Getty

Is It Illegal to Drive with Snow on Your Car in Indiana?

Winter driving comes with its own set of challenges, and one common question is whether it’s illegal to drive with snow on your car in Indiana.

While the state does not have specific laws prohibiting driving with snow or ice on your vehicle, there are important considerations for safety and liability.

Indiana does not mandate the removal of snow or ice from vehicles before driving.

However, drivers may face consequences if snow or ice from their car causes an accident.

For instance, if snow or ice dislodges and damages another vehicle or obstructs a driver’s view, the responsible party could be held liable for any resulting harm.

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

This aligns with the general responsibility of drivers to ensure their vehicles are safe and do not pose hazards on the road.

RELATED | Are You Responsible If Someone Slips On Ice On Your Sidewalk In Indiana?

In neighboring states like Ohio, the laws are stricter.

Driving a vehicle deemed “unsafe” due to snow or ice can result in a minor misdemeanor if it leads to damage or accidents, as highlighted in a Yahoo News report.

While Indiana drivers are not legally required to clear snow, it’s strongly recommended for everyone’s safety.

Snow and ice can obstruct visibility, reduce reaction times, and create dangerous projectiles for other drivers.

Clearing your car’s roof, hood, windows, and lights ensures safer travel for you and others on the road.

Ultimately, while it may not be illegal in Indiana, removing snow and ice from your vehicle is a simple step that can prevent accidents and save lives during the winter months.

Stay safe and considerate this season!