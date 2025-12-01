Take a Look at Indiana’s New Draft Map

STATEHOUSE — Indiana lawmakers are back in session Monday to review a new draft of the state’s congressional map, part of a mid-cycle redistricting effort backed by President Donald Trump. The state Senate is set to take up the plan when it reconvenes on Dec. 8.

The draft map splits Marion County across four congressional districts. Most of the county would stay in Districts 6 and 9, represented by Republicans Jefferson Shreve and Erin Houchin. Northwest Marion County would move into District 4, held by Republican Jim Baird, while northeast Marion County would shift into District 7, represented by Democrat André Carson.

The plan also moves District 7 out of Indianapolis, stretching it into eastern and southeastern Indiana. Counties included under the draft map would be Hancock, Henry, Wayne, Jefferson, Ohio, and parts of Delaware. Currently, District 7 covers Indianapolis and nearby communities.

Republican leaders say the map could create another GOP-leaning district in a state where Republicans already hold seven of nine U.S. House seats. Trump has urged Indiana and other states to redraw maps before the 2026 midterms.

House Speaker Todd Huston says lawmakers will reopen the 2026 session and take up all business, including redistricting. Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray now says the Senate will vote on the House plan, after earlier saying it didn’t have enough support. Trump criticized that earlier stance and threatened primary challenges against Republicans who opposed the move.